Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellwood
1 Unit Available
2024 Periwinkle Drive
2024 Periwinkle Drive, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom contemporary for $1100 per month on almost a half acre! Home features include extensive laminate hardwood floors, replacement vinyl windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, ceramic counter tops, exterior tool shed, and back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
18 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
2171 sqft
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9106 Lost Forest Dr
9106 Lost Forest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Chesterfield 3 bedroom Ranch house, 2 bedroom, near Chester Rd. Bellwood, $1300 - Chesterfield near Chester Rd. and Bellwood. 3 bedrooms rancher, 2 baths, electric heat and cool, washer/dryer, stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5413 South Jessup Road
5413 South Jessup Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House For Rent: $1330, 3Br/1.5Bth,1300sf - Property Id: 9186 DO NO APPROACH THE HOME! IT IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED! Please go here to apply! https://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1896 sqft
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bellwood, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bellwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

