2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Point, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Results within 5 miles of West Point
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Kelsey @ 801.999.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Kelsey at 801.999.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
Results within 10 miles of West Point
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.
