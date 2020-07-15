/
3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunset, UT
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Point
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
788 Edgewood Dr.
788 South Edgewood East Drive, South Ogden, UT
788 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 A Beautiful 4 bedroom with extra room down and 3.5 bath home on 788 Edgewood Dr with Triple car garage. - A 4 bedroom and extra room down 3.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Weber
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kara
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Point
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Place
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
