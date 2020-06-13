Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Duck Creek
1 Unit Available
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Brookwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1638 East 970 South
1638 East 970 South Street, Springville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4390 sqft
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Springville

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
875 East 400 North
875 East 400 North Street, Mapleton, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1583 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment In Highly Sought After Mapleton - Beautiful updated basement apartment with amazing views of Maple Mountain! Only one quiet tenant lives upstairs. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a good size office.
Results within 5 miles of Springville

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
897 S. 1520 E.
897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,850
2844 sqft
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork 897 South 1520 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660 6 bedroom/3 bath 2844 Sq Ft. $1850.00 Rent - Monthly $1850.00 Deposit (O.A.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
1245 N Riverside #43
1245 Riverside Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Maeser
1 Unit Available
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$350
300 sqft
Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Results within 10 miles of Springville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
City Guide for Springville, UT

Springville: often called “Art City” by people who live there and in the surrounding region.

Springville is a city in Utah County, just a few miles south of Provo. It is home to the Springville Museum of Art, a splendid place to learn more about visual fine arts. It’s a flourishing community that has seen a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue growing in the future.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springville, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

