/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Roy, UT
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Results within 1 mile of Roy
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Results within 5 miles of Roy
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.
Results within 10 miles of Roy
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mt Ogden
1 Unit Available
1408 BINFORD ST
1408 Binford Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled.
Similar Pages
Roy Apartments with GarageRoy Apartments with GymRoy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoy Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT