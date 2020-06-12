/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Payson, UT
638 W 1870 S
638 W 1870 S, Payson, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3456 sqft
Amazing, Brand new Single Family Home in Payson - Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this brand new home located in southeast Payson! This beautiful house features flowing wood laminate flooring, a large open kitchen with quartz counters,
1577 S 790 W
1577 South 790 West, Payson, UT
1577 S 790 W Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN PAYSON!!! - This beautiful home features *Spacious kitchen with brand new high end appliances * Large family room with gas fireplace * Large master bedroom, Master bath has shower head and
Results within 5 miles of Payson
595 S 340 W
595 S 340 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 S 340 W Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - This adorable Spanish Fork home will be ready for move in June 1, 2020.
713 South 110 West
713 S 110 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1667 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, Great Location, 2 Car Garage - 3bd/2.5ba. Open Floor Plan, Walk in closet in the master bedroom, Central air, Two car garage. Includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. 1667 sqft. Access to community playground.
Results within 10 miles of Payson
Verified
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.
897 S. 1520 E.
897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork 897 South 1520 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660 6 bedroom/3 bath 2844 Sq Ft. $1850.00 Rent - Monthly $1850.00 Deposit (O.A.
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
2542 W 500 S #7 Available 07/01/20 Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher,
2487 East 990 South
2487 East 990 South Street, Spanish Fork, UT
Beautiful Spanish Fork Townhome - 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH SUPER CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL AMENITIES AND NEW FLOORING NICE MASTER SUITE FINISHED BASEMENT PRIVATE, SMALL YARD GREAT LOCATION IN SPANISH FORK 12 MONTH
3033 E Somerset Village Way
3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2380 sqft
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.
Duck Creek
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.
655 S 800 W
655 South 800 West, Springville, UT
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville 655 S 800 W Springville, UT 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,192 Sq. Ft. $1,850 Rent - monthly $1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.
Poolstone
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
