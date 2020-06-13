Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

Shonto Point
1 Unit Available
1301 Big Soldier Blvd.
1301 Big Soldier Court, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2888 sqft
Beautiful property for rent in quaint desert Kayenta community. Enjoy wonderful views during the day and the peaceful serenity of the dark night skies at night. This property in unfurnished and ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Ivins

1 Unit Available
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 Unit Available
1150 W 360 N #31
1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
926 sqft
2 bedroom condo for rent! - 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent in St George. This two story, very clean condo was remodeled in 2017. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, laundry, kitchen on main level.

Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.

1 Unit Available
1474 W 1040 N #1
1474 West 1040 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
1474 W 1040 N #1 Available 06/17/20 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available - Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom condo with updated carpet and paint. Has a fenced in, personal patio in the back. Conveniently located to schools and shopping.

1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.

1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
781 North Valley View Drive #1
781 N Valley View Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1500 sqft
Homestead Farms Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level. Community Pool. This unit shows very well! Nice Floor plan.

1 Unit Available
2160 W 1710 N
2160 West 1710 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2129 sqft
Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
891 North 630 West # 2
891 North 630 West, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1650 sqft
Nice Duplex with 2 levels.Big deck in the front and back of the house.Large living room with fireplace.

Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.

1 Unit Available
1157 N 1570 W #28
1157 North 1570 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1320 sqft
Park side Townhome End Unit! - Nice Parkside Townhome - 3 bdrm/2.5 bath/ 1350 sf Two levels, beds upstairs, living downstairs, private back patio opens up to parking lot for easy access. Close to shopping and schools. +250.

Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

1 Unit Available
444 Sunland Dr. #29
444 Sunland Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
444 Sunland Dr. #29 Available 06/15/20 Village Townhome - Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath in The Village Townhomes South. Washer and Dryer included. Updated lighting, newer appliances, tons of storage, huge walk-in master closet, big back patio.

1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

Bloomington Hills
1 Unit Available
393 Vermillion Ave
393 Vermillion Avenue, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,250
3628 sqft
393 Vermillion Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath Home For Rent - Are you ready to have your breath taken away by one of the best views in St. George? Beautiful, updated home has views from snow canyon, downtown St.

1 Unit Available
1022 E 600 S A
1022 East 600 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, Great location! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, is conveniently located behind Harmons. Two car garage, close to the University, walkable distance to shopping and eating establishments.

1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/22/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #11
1150 Red Hills Parkway, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Canyon Breeze 55+ - Beautifully remodeled 55+ home with views! New front deck with Trex decking & white picket railing, skirting. Conveniently located close to I-15, restaurants, shopping, golf course, & more. Indoor pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ivins, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ivins renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

