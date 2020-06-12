/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT
120 South Padre Canyon
120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1700 sqft
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land.
529 S 675 E
529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision.
477 North 300 West
477 North 300 West, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
477 North 300 West Available 08/10/20 Home in Ivins - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One level. Great views of the Red Mountains, great neighborhood, mature landscaping with plenty of shade. Close to Medical School.
830 South 330 East Circle
830 South 330 East, Ivins, UT
830 South 330 East Circle Available 07/10/20 Five Bedroom Ivins Home - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sunny, spacious, in cul-de-sac. Large rooms, nice kitchen, spacious backyard with fantastic garden area. Fenced Yard.
328 Harrier Lane
328 North Harrier Lane, Ivins, UT
328 Harrier Lane Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Ivins - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage Newer Home nestled up against beautiful red rock landscaping and minutes from Tuachan.
Shonto Point
1301 Big Soldier Blvd.
1301 Big Soldier Court, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2888 sqft
Beautiful property for rent in quaint desert Kayenta community. Enjoy wonderful views during the day and the peaceful serenity of the dark night skies at night. This property in unfurnished and ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home.
656 South Breann Drive
656 S Breann Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1767 sqft
Brand New- Red Mountain Vista Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage 1,767 sq. feet of Living Space plus a 23deep full size 2-Car Garage, 3 Big Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Granite counter tops, throughout the home. Stainless Steel Appliances.
687 S Malorie Way
687 S Malorie Way, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
687 S Malorie Way Available 04/07/20 Brand New Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage - This high end, brand new townhome is ready for you to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Ivins
2482 Bella Vista Drive
2482 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1700 sqft
2482 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom in Santa Clara at Tuscany at Cliffrose - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Beautiful Newer home with all the upgrades.
2553 Bella Vista Drive
2553 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1700 sqft
2553 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Newer Town Home in Santa CLara - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Newer Built Beautiful Town Home in Santa Clara. Two Level. Lots of Upgrades. Walk in Closest in Master Bedroom.
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Ivins
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1578 sqft
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.
Sunbrook
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
1474 W 1040 N #1
1474 West 1040 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
1474 W 1040 N #1 Available 06/17/20 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available - Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom condo with updated carpet and paint. Has a fenced in, personal patio in the back. Conveniently located to schools and shopping.
Santa Clara Heights
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.
1082 N 1550 W #3
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #3 Available 06/24/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.
Sunbrook
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
Paradise Canyon
1532 N Dove Lane
1532 North Dove Lane, St. George, UT
1532 N Dove Lane Available 07/16/20 *** Exquisite home located in Paradise Canyon *** - 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage 2,193 sq. ft.
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.
781 North Valley View Drive #1
781 N Valley View Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1500 sqft
Homestead Farms Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level. Community Pool. This unit shows very well! Nice Floor plan.