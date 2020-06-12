/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland, UT
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4884 W Timpanogos Hwy
4884 W 11000 N, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Highland Home - Property Id: 226906 Brand new 2 bed 1 bath apt. Large spaces, W/D in unit and all utilities included(dish, internet, gas, electric etc) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9721 N. 6220 W. Basement
9721 North 6220 West, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Basement apartment in desired Highland area - Property Id: 46603 Beautiful property located steps from the country but only minutes from the city! New Carpet, floors, paint, granite countertops and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
32 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sam White's Lane
29 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
South Mountain
1 Unit Available
448 E Braidhill Dr.
448 East Braidhill Drive, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
This charming town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley can be your new home! Living room has an open layout and kitchen is complete with oven/range, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen island and walk-in
1 of 13
Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
224 W 300 N
224 W 300 North St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment with all utilities included. Fully fenced yard and driveway parking make this basement rental feel like home.
Results within 10 miles of Highland
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Crescent White Willow
24 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Bonneville
20 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
11 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mountain Point
84 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
River View
22 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTAmerican Fork, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTProvo, UTRiverton, UT