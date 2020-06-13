/
3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
1087 W Emerald Pools Ln
1087 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
Great Space 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. 9' ceilings on the main floor, spacious kitchen, nice bright open floor plan. Master suite with walk in closets. This home includes microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14713 Rising Star Way
14713 South Rising Star Way, Bluffdale, UT
14713 Rising Star Way - Rising Star Available 08/15/20 Luxury 4 bedroom Townhome In Bluffdale! - This luxury 4 bedroom townhome, You will enjoy a designer kitchen, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops , oversized master with large walk in closet,
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
670 Gallant Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffdale
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
13065 S 2110 W - Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage. The living room is a nice size with plenty of room to entertain.
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14814 S Breccia Ct Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Story Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room.
Riverton South
1 Unit Available
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4097 Cranberry Loop
4097 Cranberry Loop, Lehi, UT
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood! Features include: -5 bedrooms -3 bathroom -2 large living rooms -Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops! -Large kitchen island! -Gorgeous
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
4013 Bounty Cove
4013 Bounty Cove, Lehi, UT
This 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home is near the end of a cud-de-sac. Open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace, Great master suite & master bath with walk- in closet. Finished basement nice yard with open space.
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffdale
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
