Apartment List
/
TX
/
socorro
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
806 TS DANIEL CADENA Drive
806 Ts Daniel Cadena Dr, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,260
1515 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with refrigerated air and tons of space! This home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 car garage, and an open floor plan. Outside enjoy your own private backyard and covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Marty Robbins North
1780 DEAN JONES DR
1780 Dean Jones Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
Nice well maintained home on the east side of El Paso, 20 mins to Fort Bliss. It's a tri-level house, with a fireplace in the living room, small loft/office area upstairs, breakfast bar and dining table area adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1497 DUNLIN PL
1497 Dunlin Place, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2242 sqft
1497 DUNLIN PL Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This stylish Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two living areas, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace,

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1134 SYLVIA AGUILAR
1134 Sylvia Aguilar St, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
WOW! ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED AND THE FEATURES YOU WANT IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM. BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORS COVER ALL BUT TWO CARPETED BEDROOMS. HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM AND DEN.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14324 DESERT POINT Drive
14324 Desert Point Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1335 sqft
Like new! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with REFRIGERATED AIR! Granite countertops, tile, covered back patio and so much more. Beautiful open kitchen/dining area and spacious master suite with a huge garden tub in the master bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas
1367 ADABEL Drive
1367 Adabel Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1959 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHS. THE MAIN FLOOR HAS A FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM WITH A KITCHEN WHICH HAS A BREAKFAST BAR AND BREAKFAST AREA. DOWNSTAIRS HAS A HALF BATH, DEN AREA WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court
13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6176 sqft
RENT-TO-OWN Option Available! GORGEOUS LUXURY home for rent or for sale. Features 5 bedrooms, 6.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12532 Paseo Lindo
12532 Paseo Lindo Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,715
2288 sqft
12532 Paseo Lindo Available 07/17/20 - Gorgeous East El Paso 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with REFRIG A/C conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to Ft. Bliss.
Results within 10 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
23 Units Available
Vista Hills Park
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$682
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
5 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
31 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
5 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
- Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tierra Humida
12321 TIERRA BELLA
12321 Tierra Bella Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
12321 TIERRA BELLA Available 08/03/20 12321 Tierra Bella - Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, den with fireplace, and dining area off kitchen. Ceramic tile thru-out home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY
4629 Lolo Caldera Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1790 sqft
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY Available 08/03/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This elegant, two-story Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14944 Harry Flournoy
14944 Harry Flournoy Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
Stunning 2 story home build in 2018 offering 3 bedrooms + a loft, 2.5 bathrooms with a open floor plan concept. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel alliances and large panty with open to dining and living area.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
945 Penrith Street
945 Penrith St, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1819 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with spacious master bedroom and open floor plan. This home offers granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14736 oldenberg Court
14736 Oldenburg Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1629 sqft
Beautiful single level home in far-east El Paso. Welcoming entry followed by the dining area and into a spacious living space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12862 Hidden Grove Drive
12862 Hidden Grove Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1552 sqft
Cozy single level home in far-east El Paso. Spacious living area, beautiful floors, refrigerated air. Roomy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Socorro, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Socorro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Socorro 3 BedroomsSocorro Apartments with Balconies
Socorro Apartments with GaragesSocorro Apartments with Parking
Socorro Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso