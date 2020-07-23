Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
8 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$912
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
17 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
6 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
809 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3201 Fry Court
3201 Fry Court, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1521 sqft
Ready 8/15/2019! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house private back yard. with a patio on the back side of the house. Rent is $1015. Security Deposit $1015 Utilities not included. Coming Soon!, This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crescent Manor
1704 Joy Dr
1704 Joy Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
1704 Joy Dr Available 08/21/20 - Very affordable three bedroom located in a well established neighborhood behind the mall. Convenient to schools, Highway 190, and just minutes away from Fort Hood. Must see to appreciate!! (RLNE5971471)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1803 Kangaroo Ave.
1803 Kangaroo Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1288 sqft
1803 Kangaroo Ave. Available 07/31/20 1803 Kangaroo Ave. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This home is located off Lake road and near to Ft. Hood airfield gate in a mature neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/05/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom). The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/07/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1818 Starlight Dr
1818 Starlight Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1339 sqft
1818 Starlight Dr Available 08/11/20 Loaded with Upgrades! - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home available in Northeast Killeen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
243 Scarlet Ln
243 Scarlet Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!! Beautiful house in Harker Heights, TX 76548. This 2,364 square foot house has three bedroom and a bonus room. This property was built in 2006.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose
1401 Gardenia Ave
1401 Gardenia Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1101 sqft
1401 Gardenia Ave Available 08/14/20 1401 Gardenia Killeen Texas 76543 - 1100 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5908 Dan Dr
5908 Dan Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$945
1590 sqft
Available 08/14/20 THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!! New Photos Coming Soon. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located near post. Fireplace, covered patio and glass doors. Large back yard and more! Security Deposit $945.00. (RLNE3597415)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2409 Caprice Dr.
2409 Caprice Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4311 Prairie Drive
4311 Prairie Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1316 sqft
4311 Prairie Drive Available 08/03/20 Medium house on the prairie... - Available 08/03/2020 At approximately 1316 square feet and recently adorned with wood and tile flooring (2017) this property deserves your attention.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Nolanville, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nolanville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

