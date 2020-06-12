/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nederland, TX
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
14 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.
Results within 1 mile of Nederland
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Nederland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
575 Campus Street
575 Campus Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 10 miles of Nederland
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2229 Procter Street
2229 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
2229 Procter - **$200 off the 1st full month's rent!** This old time charm is located in Port Arthur near Civic Park. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a utility room that has washer and dryer connections.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
4815 Sunbury
4815 Sunbury Drive, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1001 sqft
Completely renovated property ready for a small family! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! It is perfect for a young professional or small family to move in right away! Call to schedule your appointment
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Beachway
1 Unit Available
3100 17th St
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642 - Now available for rent, 3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642. This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath; it rent's for $695 per month with a $500 deposit! Be the first one to apply at www.cramerpropertyrentals.
1 of 1
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Gold Hill
1 Unit Available
3760 Saint Helena Street
3760 Saint Helena Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
1097 sqft
Your New Home! - Adorable home with a big driveway, to be able to not have any worries about your cars that take you anywhere. Beautiful front yard and Back yard. Call today if you want to get more information and schedule a showing. (RLNE4685000)