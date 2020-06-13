Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:57 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Marble Falls, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
30 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
Results within 1 mile of Marble Falls

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Turkey Run
109 Turkey Run, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
3/2/2 Hidden Falls golf course home for rent in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. Home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Screened in patio and fenced back yard. Open floor plan concept with split bedroom floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Marble Falls

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
301 Nattie Woods
301 Nattie Woods, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 The Cape A1
1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1485 sqft
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. **$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411
1202 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1248 sqft
This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121
1215 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 2 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
123 Lost Spur, Unit 2
123 Lost Spur, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
This lovely apartment is on the ground floor has 3 bedrooms (one can be a great office) and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the golf course with a sliding door that leads to the patio. Nice closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110
1214 Hi Stirrup #110, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit.
Results within 10 miles of Marble Falls

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
304 Fox Crossing
304 Delaware Springs Boulevard, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Sunshine #4
109 Sunshine #4, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1617 sqft
Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
405 Apache Tears
405 Apache Tears, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Apache Tears in Horseshoe Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marble Falls, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marble Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

