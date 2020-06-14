Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
12 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
34 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
511 West Cleveland Street
511 West Cleveland Street, Alvin, TX
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
All bills paid studio apartment, renovated in 2017. Located in Alvin, Texas featuring hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, range oven. Bathroom also newly renovated including all new fixtures, vanity, and shower; studio includes storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunnyside
19 Units Available
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Main
19 Units Available
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1208 sqft
Located near I-610 and just minutes from the Houston Astrodome. One- and two-bedroom units come with granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace. Gated complex includes clubhouse, pool, garage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
South Main
15 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Minnetex
110 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southbelt - Ellington
2 Units Available
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Feel right at home at Clear Creek Landing Apartments, a warm and inviting community in Houston, TX.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manvel, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manvel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

