2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
23 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
26 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1141 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
37 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1094 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
43 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1149 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1229 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Shadow Creek Ranch
35 Units Available
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1152 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Shadow Creek Ranch
31 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Shadow Creek Ranch
21 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Shadow Creek Ranch
39 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1256 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
18 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Shadow Creek Ranch
13 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Minnetex
121 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
South Main
39 Units Available
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1181 sqft
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
The Lakes at Highland Glen
22 Units Available
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1017 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan with fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and stylish bathrooms. Luxurious swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, modern fitness center and large BBQ area.
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
