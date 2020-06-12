Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM

232 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hurst, TX

23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Results within 1 mile of Hurst
8 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1304 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
11 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1102 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
27 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Results within 5 miles of Hurst
Harmony Hills
38 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
12 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
15 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
862 sqft
1552 Forest Park Circle 130 Available 07/15/20 B1 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom 862 sf Living Room 14 X 11.6 Dining Room 7.6 X 9 Bedroom 13 X 12.6 Bedroom 11 X 11 (RLNE2521480)
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Parkview Bedford
14 Units Available
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
955 sqft
These stylish apartments enjoy easy access to Highway 121 and the nearby DFW Airport. Luxury townhouse-style rooms feature private balconies, vanity lighting, and spacious closets. Community amenities include swimming pool and fitness center.
39 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.

June 2020 Hurst Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hurst Rent Report. Hurst rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hurst rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hurst rents declined over the past month

Hurst rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hurst stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,218 for a two-bedroom. Hurst's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hurst, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Hurst rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hurst, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hurst is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Hurst's median two-bedroom rent of $1,218 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Hurst.
    • While Hurst's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hurst than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hurst.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

