25 Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX with balcony

Hewitt
1 Unit Available
301 Panther Way
301 W Panther Way, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplexes in Hewitt are ready to lease! Amenities included: vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, central air, central heat, dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, fenced back yard with patio, stained concrete

Hewitt
1 Unit Available
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hewitt
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.

1 Unit Available
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1918 sqft
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

West Waco
1 Unit Available
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; its a lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

West Waco
1 Unit Available
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Hewitt
Kendrick
18 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
225 Londonderry, Apt. 239
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.

1 Unit Available
4703 Spring Valley Rd
4703 Spring Valley Rd, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 car garage, 2 car carport, appliances, central air/heat, washer/dryer connections, large deck on the back of the house and a 20 x 30 workshop. LAWN CARE PROVIDED, NO PETS.

Richland Hills
1 Unit Available
5814 Roxanne Dr
5814 Roxanne Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1233 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5814 Roxanne Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2148 Curtis Dr
2148 Curtis Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1948 sqft
Large home on corner lot in Mountainview area. Wooded lot with large covered patio. Small workshop in backyard has power. Large room at rear of the home is extra living room or 4th bedroom. 3 main bedrooms/living have hardwoods.

Mountainview
1 Unit Available
5100 Lakemoor Dr
5100 Lakemoor Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1488 sqft
For rent, 5100 LakeMoor, Waco, TX 76710. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Waco ISD.

Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
1321 Guthrie Dr
1321 Guthrie Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1321 Guthrie Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hewitt
$
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Landon Branch
10 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

Landon Branch
1 Unit Available
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
932 sqft
FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with a 13 month lease, WAC* Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.

Baylor
1 Unit Available
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.

Baylor
1 Unit Available
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hewitt, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hewitt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

