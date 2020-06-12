/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX
Hewitt
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hewitt
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1068 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Parkdale Viking Hills
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
4703 Spring Valley Rd
4703 Spring Valley Rd, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 car garage, 2 car carport, appliances, central air/heat, washer/dryer connections, large deck on the back of the house and a 20 x 30 workshop. LAWN CARE PROVIDED, NO PETS.
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Baylor
1335 Speight Ave Boardwalk
1335 Speight Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
- (RLNE5830956)