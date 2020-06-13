/
3 bedroom apartments
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$630
1170 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Diamond Point Drive
215 Diamond Point Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by June 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
165 Buckthorn DR
165 Buckthorn Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1992 sqft
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 is located right in the heart of downtown Dripping Springs, a quick walk to the Farmer's Market, local restaurants and parks.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Wild Turkey Cove
143 Wild Turkey Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2273 sqft
Modern, Move In Ready, Open Floor Plan! Single Story - This home features a beautiful open. single story, floor plan, updated home that's move in ready! Enjoy easy tile flooring throughout the home, granite counter tops, and an open floor plan.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11616 Cherisse Drive
11616 Cherisse Drive, Austin, TX
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
212 Cistern WAY
212 Cistern Way, Travis County, TX
New construction in Parten Ranch! Come see this excellent opportunity to live in a home that was just completed. Large one story with all of the bells and whistles! New sod and full sprinkler system included.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8016 Levata DR
8016 Levata Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1902 sqft
Great family home in Meridian for lease. Three bedrooms, two full baths, open living area and large separate office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Large walk-in closet in master.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1471 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Village at Western Oaks
57 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
East Oak Hill
63 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1478 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
West Oak Hill
37 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
