50 Apartments for rent in Dickinson, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 50
1 of 29
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 37
1 of 54
1 of 27
1 of 44
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 2
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 30
Ready to have an out of this world time? The Johnson Space Center, courtesy of the NASA, is located here!
Located 19 miles northwest of Galveston Island and 28 miles southeast of Houston, Dickinson is a thriving coastal town with a population of 19,092 and growing! One of the things that makes Dickinson such a wonderful spot along the Gulf of Mexico is its location. Anyone looking for home rentals in Dickinson will find themselves in close proximity to some of the area's most amazing destination spots, like the Johnson Space Center (NASA), just to name one! Imagine living just 20 minutes away from Galveston Island's Boardwalk and the beach, and slowing down to island time for a relaxing day getaway. Or, if you want to hit the city for some world class shopping at the Galleria or go visit the Butterfly Garden, Houston is a short 30 minutes in the opposite direction. Prefer to stay close to home? Dickinson Bayou is the perfect place for fishing, swimming and water skiing, and it's practically in your backyard.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dickinson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dickinson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.