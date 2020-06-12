/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dickinson, TX
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Dickinson
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
2 Bedrooms
$964
1033 sqft
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
South Shore Harbour and Marina
27 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
29 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
South Shore Harbour and Marina
9 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1054 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
5 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
18 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
7 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
892 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
936 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1208 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
5 Units Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Dickinson
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Nassau Bay
35 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
