77 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deer Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1111 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated May 12 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 24 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
26 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
906 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
City Guide for Deer Park, TX

April 21, 1836 was a big day for the State of Texas. It was the day that the famous General Sam Houston led the Texan Army to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto, just down the road from Deer Park. The Texans won their independence from Mexico that day, and the cabin where the treaty was signed was located in Deer Park. Today, the city still proudly lays claim to its role in the creation of an independent Texas, and the saying still holds, "Don't Mess With Texas!"

Deer Park was named by the first settlers for the once plentiful deer that roamed the plains of the Gulf in this area. The deer are mostly gone now, but even though there are more than 30,000 human residents, Human Park just doesn't have as nice a ring to it. The city lies in the southeast portion of Texas, less than a half hour from the giant metropolis of Houston. If you'll be commuting to Houston, Deer Park is right on Texas Route 225, bringing you easily to the Interstate 610 loop around the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Deer Park, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deer Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

