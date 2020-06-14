77 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX with hardwood floors
April 21, 1836 was a big day for the State of Texas. It was the day that the famous General Sam Houston led the Texan Army to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto, just down the road from Deer Park. The Texans won their independence from Mexico that day, and the cabin where the treaty was signed was located in Deer Park. Today, the city still proudly lays claim to its role in the creation of an independent Texas, and the saying still holds, "Don't Mess With Texas!"
Deer Park was named by the first settlers for the once plentiful deer that roamed the plains of the Gulf in this area. The deer are mostly gone now, but even though there are more than 30,000 human residents, Human Park just doesn't have as nice a ring to it. The city lies in the southeast portion of Texas, less than a half hour from the giant metropolis of Houston. If you'll be commuting to Houston, Deer Park is right on Texas Route 225, bringing you easily to the Interstate 610 loop around the city. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deer Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.