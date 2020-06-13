Apartment List
/
TX
/
castle hills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

275 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castle Hills
26 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Castle Hills
8 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
12 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lockhill Estates
36 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
North Central
1 Unit Available
Villas of Castle Hills
1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
729 sqft
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Harmony Hils
1 Unit Available
1014 Mt Kisco
1014 Mount Kisco Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Beautiful home located near Loop 410 and Blanco - Property Id: 286342 More photos to follow! Gorgeous well maintained home with huge yard and great sprinkler system.Very nice curb appeal in very popular and stable subdivision, Castle Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
116 Nova Mae Dr #4
116 Nova Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1032 sqft
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown Loop
1 Unit Available
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2335 Boxer Palm
2335 Boxer Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Nestled in the heart of San Antonio just outside Castle Hills. Spacious & open living spaces w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3407 COLONY DR
3407 Colony Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1707 sqft
Charming one story house in the established community of Colonies North. North side schools, close to shopping and entertainment, USAA, Medical Center and UTSA. Huge fenced yard with covered patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greater Harmony Hils
1 Unit Available
7226 Blanco
7226 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
982 sqft
Escondido has two pools, and exercise room, picnic, dog park and a soccer field. You will like the large apartment with ample storage. We're close to shopping, Northstar Mall, the Airport, and theaters. We are pet friendly!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.

1 of 27

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
1542 BEAUCHAMP ST
1542 Beauchamp Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
This home is IMMACULATE! One story 2 bedroom 2 bath garden home in North Central SA. Neighborhood is located minutes to major freeways, shopping, schools and hospital system. Gorgeous covered patio and backyard. Very clean and ready to move in.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3207 ONEIDA DR
3207 Oneida Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1570 sqft
Very well-maintained and clean one-story home close to the Medical Center. Upgrades include laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator as well as washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$792
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Castle Hills, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Castle Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Hills 3 BedroomsCastle Hills Accessible ApartmentsCastle Hills Apartments with Balcony
Castle Hills Apartments with GarageCastle Hills Apartments with GymCastle Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCastle Hills Apartments with Parking
Castle Hills Apartments with PoolCastle Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Hills Furnished ApartmentsCastle Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University