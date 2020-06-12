/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aledo, TX
111 Chateau Drive
111 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
2312 sqft
Gated Community in Aledo! - In process of make-ready and interior photos. Located in a newer, gated subdivision this brick and stone home is close to town in desirable Aledo! Three bedroom plus den with a wood burning fireplace.
621 Smyth Street
621 Smyth St, Aledo, TX
This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home located in Aledo, TX has it all! Easy access to I35, just minutes to Ft. Worth,shopping,restaurants.
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.
212 N Fm 1187
212 N FM 1187, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Great rent home for Aledo ISD, huge yard! Must have good rental history
124 Meadow Lane
124 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX
Nice Updated 4-2-2 Right In Aledo! Close To All Schools! Large Fenced Back Yard! 4th Bedroom Could Be A 2nd Living Room!
112 Meadow Lane
112 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1272 sqft
Great rental property with an semi-open floorplan. Large brick fireplace in the living room. Large back yard.
107 Chateau Dr.
107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2358 sqft
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact! Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo.
424 Valley View Court
424 Valley View Ct, Aledo, TX
Custom built home in the heart of Aledo ISD! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, master down, 3 rooms upstairs. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space and a good size second dining room with additional fireplace in the kitchen.
1424 Robyn Dr.
1424 Robyn Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
1424 Robyn Dr - Brand new manufactured home in great location off Bankhead Rd. in Willow Park, Aledo ISD. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1475 sf (RLNE5820873)
116 Olympic Drive
116 Olympic Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1823 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Willow Park is a must see! Easy access to I20-I30 just minutes to Ft.
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
405 Ranch House Rd
405 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Come to the country close to the City. - 3/2/2 with large lot (RLNE3316266)
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.
134 Deer Creek Drive
134 Deer Creek Drive, Annetta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2863 sqft
You'll love this! ALEDO ISD - LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - ON A PRIVATE LAKE. Over 2,000 sq Ft one story home. The back deck is over 1,000 sq ft more! 3 Very Large Bedrooms 2 Dining areas 2 living areas. Massive kitchen. Double ovens - one convection oven.
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Constellation Ranch
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Benbrook Lakeside
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.