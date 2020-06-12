/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in White House, TN
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Results within 10 miles of White House
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$965
1032 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1050 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
975 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1184 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1321 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
