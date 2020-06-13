/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
25 Accessible Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,031
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of La Vergne
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
185 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
29 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nashboro Village
122 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,134
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brittany Park
110 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
$
Woodland Hills
2 Units Available
SoNa Apartments
200 Paragon Mills Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and W/D hookups. Pet allowed, plus sauna and pool. Convenient access to I-24 and Route 31. Short drive away from shopping, schools and downtown.
Verified
1 of 96
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1475 sqft
Located just minutes away from Nashville Airport and Nashville's downtown square. Community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:58am
33 Units Available
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
968 sqft
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
