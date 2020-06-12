/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:14 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1155 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
15 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$938
1150 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Parktowne Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
6 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
25 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
192 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
139 Hunt Ave
139 Hunt Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath home - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath house,with a large sun room, carport, and a nice level yard. The home offers over-sized living room and bedrooms. Great Brainerd location and just a few minutes from freeway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
313 McBrien Rd A
313 Mc Brien Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
313 McBrien Rd A Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - No showings until 6/19/2020 - All utilities included in this unit and it has plenty of space. Conveniently located off of I24.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northgate - Big Ridge
1 Unit Available
4336 Lakeshore Ln
4336 Lakeshore Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Unbelievable is the only word to describe the amazing view from this 2/2 waterfront condo! The home has a beautiful, screened in porch for sipping morning coffee, or a relaxing beverage in the evening! Lots of updates to this home! You will not be
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
7604 Hurricane Loop
7604 Hurricane Loop, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
Similar Pages
Collegedale 1 BedroomsCollegedale 2 BedroomsCollegedale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollegedale 3 Bedrooms
Collegedale Apartments with BalconyCollegedale Apartments with GarageCollegedale Apartments with GymCollegedale Apartments with Hardwood Floors