Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
FL
/
tampa
/
33605
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:35 PM

Browse Apartments in 33605

Bainbridge Ybor City
1205 E 29TH AVENUE
1510 N 17th St #3C
3207 N 45TH ST
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
2916 E. 29th Ave.
3501 E 8TH AVENUE
1001 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
2314 E 12th Avenue
1011 E 26th Ave
2707 EAST 11TH AVE
4502 E. 12th Ave
1205 HOLMES AVENUE
3004 E 24TH AVENUE
2504 N 12TH STREET
3305 Sanchez St
1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309
3413 E. 26th Avenue
1006 E 26th Ave B
3208 N 50th St
2017 Davis St
3808 21ST AVE
3406 N 12th St
2910 East Columbus Drive
2710 N 12TH STREET
1514 15th Ave South
3205 N. 47th Street
3002 Sanchez St
1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201
2931 Banza St
2424 E 18TH AVENUE
2914 East Columbus Drive - 1
1006 E 26th Ave B
1024 East 14th Avenue - A
2410 East Columbus Drive
2010 E PALM AVENUE
1003 East 15th Avenue
3622 N 25th St
2412 E. 8th Av
3519 N 10TH STREET
3005 Arrow St
2905 Chipco
3413 N 12th St
2912 E. 26th Avenue Unit A
2702 E 19th Ave
3301 E 27th Ave
3506 N 10th St
1916 E 15 AVENUE
1308 E 15TH AVENUE
918 E 19TH AVENUE
3014 N 49th Street.
1402 E 23RD AVENUE
2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A
2216 E. 20th Ave
1208 E 24TH AVENUE
2419 E 20TH AVENUE
3102 Ybor Street
2226 East 18th Avenue
3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street
2917 E 19th Ave
2923 E 17th Ave
3915 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
4512 E 10th Ave A
2709 E 22nd Av
3208 15th St
2022 N 11TH STREET
3409 N 10th St
2011 OCEANVIEW PLACE
3206 E 28th Ave
3404 Carioca Ct
3013 N 43rd St
3202 E 22nd Ave
3410 Carioca Ct
2605 N 29th St Apt B
2308 E 15th Avenue
1404 E 29TH AVENUE
2301 E 5TH AVENUE
2612 E 21st Ave
2225 E 18th Ave
2221 East 19th Avenue
2917 E 20TH AVENUE
1308 E 28th Ave Unit A
3201 Chipco St
1211 E 17th Ave
3107 E 24th Ave
2603 N 29th St Apt A
2919 Sanchez St
2704 E. 23rd Ave. -
912 East 20th Avenue
2207 E 20th Ave
3505 East 11th Avenue
1410 E 23rd Ave
3232 22nd
2912 East Columbus Drive - 2
3506 E 24th Ave
2508 E 19TH AVENUE
1209 E 26TH AVENUE
2010 E. Palm Ave. # 14204
1508 E 24th Ave
2927 N 18TH STREET
3107 North 16th Street
2312 E 9TH AVENUE
917 E 26TH AVENUE
1211 E 25TH AVENUE
3011 Star St
3413 E 12TH AVENUE
2701 N 18TH STREET
3418 East 26th Avenue
2705 E 23rd Ave Unit A
2605 E 26TH AVENUE
1615 E 5TH AVENUE
1203 East 15th Avenue
1802 E. 17th Street
2909 N. 17th St.
2603 N. 19th St
1313 E 29th Ave
2012 17th Avenue
3201 CORD STREET
4202 E 22ND AVE
2907 East 27th Avenue
1916 East Columbus Drive
2410 E 9TH AVENUE
3006 Arrow Street
3505 E 29th Ave
1305 E 20TH AVENUE
2014 GRANT STREET
2403 Durham Street
2911 N. 17th
3410 N 48TH STREET
1218 East 25th Avenue
2016 Maple Ave
1621 E 4TH AVENUE
2002  E 5th Ave
1304 E 24TH AVENUE
3104 E. 28th Ave
2211 E 11th Ave
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
2215 E 11th Ave
3005 Sanchez St Apt 1
1810 E Palm Avenue #5117
2920 East Columbus Drive - 1
1920 E 15th Ave
3214 E 21st Ave
2002 E 5th Ave unit 213
2015 Oakwood Ave
1904 N 36th St
2906 E 24TH AVENUE
2010 E PALM AVENUE
2008 N 36th St
2801 N. 16th Street
1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
3208 N 50th St
3015 Thelma St
2218 E 3rd Ave
1914 East 4th Avenue
3511 East 11th Avenue
1805 E 21ST AVENUE
3005 Dodge St
3220 North 47th Street
2914 East Columbus Drive - 1
4053 8TH AVENUE
2906 N 18TH STREET
3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way
1910 E 21st Ave
4061 8TH AVENUE
1610 E 21ST AVENUE
2914 Ybor St.
3206 N 29th St
3502 E 10th Ave
3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way
3620 North 25th Street
2012 Maple Ave
4209 E 11TH AVENUE
1013 E 23RD AVENUE
3523 N 23rd St
3104 N 16TH STREET
3301 N 12th St
3412 E 21st Avenue
3409 N 48th St
1005 E 25th Ave
1411 E 22nd Ave
1011 E 26th Ave
2601 N. 19th Street
2613 North 21st Street
3210 CHIPCO STREET
2609 E 22ND AVENUE
2804 N. 16th St
3008 N 13TH STREET
2002 E 18th Ave
1510 E 12th Ave 2