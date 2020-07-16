Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brandon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
901 S 5th Avenue
901 5th Avenue, Brandon, SD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4316 sqft
901 S 5th Avenue Available 07/20/20 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, two story - Breathtaking LAKE VIEWS abound at this grand two story in Brandon.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
4 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
22 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$985
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.

1 Unit Available
Augustana
1900 S Prairie Ave
1900 S Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.

1 Unit Available
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$925
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 Unit Available
Augustana
1900 South Prairie Avenue
1900 South Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020. If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.

1 Unit Available
Whittier
525 N Cliff Avenue
525 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$899
1065 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near downtown Sioux Falls and area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more.

1 Unit Available
Whittier
525 North Cliff Avenue
525 North Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$599
1065 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! Amenities of this Home Include: *3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone *Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brandon, SD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brandon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

