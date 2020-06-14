Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
113 Ashley Park Drive, 4C
113 Ashley Park Dr, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Ashley Park-Carolina Forest 1st floor condo - 1st Months Rent is Free!! First floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the water with a screened porch. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
206 Lakeland Drive
206 Lakeland Drive, Conway, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6737 Wisteria Dr
6737 Wisteria Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
NEW home 3BR 2BA 2CAR small dog OK 24hr Gated - Property Id: 236813 Light and Bright home all wood floors and carpet open kitchen into dinning room split bedroom floor plan private back yard includes community pool tennis basketball Gated 24 Hours

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Results within 10 miles of Red Hill
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1307 Hemingway St A
1307 Hemingway St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 298752 Beautiful beautifully renovated duplex with two bedrooms and one bath close to the beach shopping and restaurants in the heart of Myrtle Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse Market common - Property Id: 292264 Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in The heart of market common within walking distance to shops and restaurants Gorgeous Corner unit with wood floors, stainless appliances , and granite

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7334 Hucks Road
7334 Hucks Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Conway, SC - This Property is New Construction and will be available June 1, 2020!!! This property is a must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Conway, SC.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Red Hill, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

