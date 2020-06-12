/
3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th St, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has an open & functional main level that includes a master suite, guest half bathroom, and laundry room. The second level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Battery Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Mossy Oaks
1 Unit Available
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 Needlerush Court
9 Needlerush Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1621 sqft
Nicely kept home with 2 car garage, screened in back porch, fireplace and more. Security Deposit is $2325.00. Pets negotiable, must have owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee of $350 per pet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Towhee Road
19 Towhee Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
19 Towhee Road Available 07/01/20 Hilton Head Plantation - Golf view - Eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining room, large Carolina Room, large laundry room and Office/studio/hobby room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
30 Blacksmith Circle
30 Blacksmith Circle, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Well maintained home in Irongate subdivision. All kitchen appliances present. Fenced backyard. Split bedroom arrangement.Available July 1, 2020
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
West End
1 Unit Available
2607 Depot Road
2607 Depot Road, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1545 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming and beautifully maintained house minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West End
1 Unit Available
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6 Le Chene Circle
6 Le Chene Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2659 sqft
Large unfurnished townhouse located in the waterfront community of Habersham. Habersham offers a traditional neighborhood setting with architectural charm reminiscent of historic Beaufort.
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.
