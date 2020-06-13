Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Calhoun Street
103 Calhoun Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House in Downtown Clover, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Back Deck with Fenced Backyard. 1 Car Carport. Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Clover

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1392 Woodridge Road
1392 Woodridge Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2052 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Quiet Country Setting only Minutes from Downtown Clover - This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a quiet country setting but only minutes to Downtown Clover.
Results within 5 miles of Clover

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
622 Springhouse Place
622 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2240 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1850 sqft
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia! This home is move in ready! Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck! Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
980 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom and a Den. WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property in a triplex unit, with private deck, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clover, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

