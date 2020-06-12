/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI
10 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Results within 5 miles of Woonsocket
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
Results within 10 miles of Woonsocket
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
$
Wadsworth
31 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
1 Unit Available
1605 Douglas Ave Apt 4
1605 Douglas Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
1605 Douglas Avenue Unit 4 North Providence Rhode Island 02904 Watch our walkthrough of the property on YouTube: https://www.youtube.
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
685 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly.
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
27 Church Ave
27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.
1 Unit Available
92-94 Fisher St
92-94 Fisher Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Bright and sunny 2nd-floor apartment with off-street parking. Convintlay located to shopping, dining, parks, YMCA, and the center of town.
Valley Falls
1 Unit Available
7 Church st
7 Church Street, Valley Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Church st in Valley Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
