54 Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
8 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 5 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Royersford
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 04:17pm
5 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no for further your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This first floor apartment offers use of the covered porch, huge living/ dining room with decorative stone mantle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
530 WASHINGTON AVENUE
530 Washington Avenue, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
11196 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated second floor apartment in Phoenixville. This space offers spacious room and great storage space. Living room with slider to balcony. The eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
340 MORGAN STREET
340 Morgan Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
3876 sqft
This Phoenixville 2nd floor apartment is located only a few blocks from Downtown Restaurants, Entertainment, Farmers Market and much more. Everything has been newly renovated and is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
Results within 10 miles of Royersford
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Royersford, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Royersford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

