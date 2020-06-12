/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
London
1 Unit Available
22 RIVERBANK
22 Riverbank, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 RIVERBANK in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1244 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
25 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
Somerton
6 Units Available
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
79 HORSESHOE LN S
79 Horseshoe Lane South, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Experience living in an all inclusive Adult community before committing to buying. Take the time to preview this newly listed RENTAL in the popular Homestead community located in Columbus, NJ.
