Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 PM

196 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Hills, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:34 AM
3 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
Clairton
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Hills

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Hills
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson Hills
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
34 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrick
227 Maytide St Apt 1
227 Maytide Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 Convenient Location: Spacious & newly renovated - Property Id: 150491 Make great use of this expansive,1,030 Sq/Ft, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in an urban neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
McKeesport - White Oak
702 Manning Avenue
702 Manning Avenue, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Port Vue- All New Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available immediately! This house sits in a quiet neighborhood in Port Vue and comes fully equipped with all brand new

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Overbrook
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitehall
4706 Brownsville Road
4706 Brownsville Road, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!!! Near Caste Village and Route 51. Cape Cod features fresh paint, Hardwood floor entry. New carpet throughout. 34x25 game room with wet bar frig and 1/2 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
5516 Clark Ave
5516 Clark Avenue, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
COMPLETELY REDONE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH . FULLY EQUIPED KITCHEN. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. LEVEL REAR YARD . LARGE NEW DECK . NEW DOUBLE WIDE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY , STEPS, SIDEWALK ETC JUST FINISHED. ALSO NEW LANSCAPING. 1 YEAR MIN. LEASE.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
McKeesport - White Oak
437 Pacific Street
437 Pacific Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
889 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex on Quiet Street - This beautiful two bedroom house in McKeesport features a large living room with decorative mantle that brings a sense of old time charm to this modern apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Munhall
302 W Virginia Ave
302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020 The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
145 Brallier Court
145 Brallier Court, Baldwin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
145 Brallier Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home for rent in a quiet cul de sac in Baldwin. Corner lot. Carpeted throughout. Finished basement with full bath. Garage. Patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 10 miles of Jefferson Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,743
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Jefferson Hills, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jefferson Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

