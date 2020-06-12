/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
105 East Allen Street
105 East Allen Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
SPECIAL 1/2 off first Months Rent Shenandoah Apartments is located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. Walking distance to shops and restaurants along Main Street! On-site management and maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Old Uptown Historic District
1 Unit Available
1839 Green Street - 203
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This property was built in the late 1800's and features high ceilings, dramatic hallways and easy to live in modern apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Colonial Park
16 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
21 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Colonial Park
11 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
41 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Progress
4 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A
4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 2 bedrooms & HEAT INCLUDED!!! ** 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township. HEAT, HOT WATER, SEWER, & TRASH INCLUDED. Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4545 DEER PATH ROAD
4545 Deer Path Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4545 DEER PATH ROAD in Dauphin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin
1 Unit Available
650 MOHN STREET
650 Mohn Street, Enhaut, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2/3 bedroom home in Central Dauphin Schools. Call today!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
50 50 N. 67TH STREET
50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.
