Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 Apartments for rent in White City, OR with balconies

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Dr Unit A
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom luxurious townhouse ready for you to call home! - As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Oregon Terrace
122 Oregon Terrace, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
122 Oregon Terrace Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Amazing Updated Historical Home in Desirable Location Available - This 1909 built Classic Tudor home is registered with the Historical Society and it truly shows why.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2030 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2030 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in White City, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for White City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

