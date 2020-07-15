155 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR with balconies
The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!
Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Slope renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.