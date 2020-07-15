Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
37 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
5 Units Available
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 22 at 03:21 AM
3 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29
4460 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
841 sqft
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sylvan-Highlands
1200 SW 61st Dr.
1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
5049 sqft
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,061
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,102
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
City Guide for West Slope, OR

The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!

Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in West Slope, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Slope renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

