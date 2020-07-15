118 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR with balconies

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2660 NW Mehama Court
2660 Northwest Mehama Court, Rockcreek, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
2660 NW Mehama Court Available 08/12/20 Updated NW Portland Home Close to Nike, Intel & High Tech! - Available: August 12, 2020 Pet’s: NO PETS! Approximate Sq.
Results within 1 mile of Rockcreek
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,167
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,303
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
7 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NE Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
$
9 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,514
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is in a great location! Conveniently located near Nike, Intel, Hwy 26, downtown Portland, restaurants, shopping, & parks.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2252 sqft
5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors from the entry to the kitchen and family room.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17237 NW Countryridge Drive
17237 Northwest Countryridge Drive, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
17237 NW Countryridge Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Bethany Area Ranch Style Home! - Amazing one level in perfect condition. Great for entertaining, from the spacious family room and living room to the delightful level backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2370 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
City Guide for Rockcreek, OR

You will find Rockcreek, Oregon, nestled between Portland and the verdant vineyards of the Willamette Valley wine country. With its proximity to the open spaces of northern Oregon and southern Washington, you may encounter deer, eagles and other remarkable wildlife posing in picturesque scenery for the ultimate photo shoot.

Rockcreek inhabits a lovely area with the best of metropolitan life and outdoor living. Its 9,300-plus residents enjoy the best of urban amenities, elegant wine tastings, stunning vistas of the Cascade Mountains and unlimited outdoor activities. From any vantage point in this tiny yet sophisticated city, you have options to pursue the lifestyle that best suits you. From Rock/Creek Outfitters that specializes in climbing and hiking paraphernalia to Nordstrom Rack, the city offers you the best of any world. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Rockcreek, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockcreek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

