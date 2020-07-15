118 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR with balconies
You will find Rockcreek, Oregon, nestled between Portland and the verdant vineyards of the Willamette Valley wine country. With its proximity to the open spaces of northern Oregon and southern Washington, you may encounter deer, eagles and other remarkable wildlife posing in picturesque scenery for the ultimate photo shoot.
Rockcreek inhabits a lovely area with the best of metropolitan life and outdoor living. Its 9,300-plus residents enjoy the best of urban amenities, elegant wine tastings, stunning vistas of the Cascade Mountains and unlimited outdoor activities. From any vantage point in this tiny yet sophisticated city, you have options to pursue the lifestyle that best suits you. From Rock/Creek Outfitters that specializes in climbing and hiking paraphernalia to Nordstrom Rack, the city offers you the best of any world. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockcreek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.