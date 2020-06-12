/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hood River, OR
1828 Columbia St.
1828 Columbia Street, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom downtown - Sweet and cozy 2 bed and 1 bath house located in downtown Hood River. Small but includes all the essentials, kitchen, 2 bedrooms 1 bath and hard wood flooring throughout.
1318 Belmont St.
1318 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath in The Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex Ideal location in the heights off of Belmont Street. Walking distance to restaurants, Rosauers, and more. Newly remodeled with new carpet, vinyl flooring and paint. Rent: $1250.
917 Pacific Ave #16
917 Pacific Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
967 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium is located in the Orchard View Manor in Hood River. Living room, kitchen, and bedrooms are all located on the second floor.
2516 Viento Lane
2516 Viento Ln, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Home for Rent - Mt. Adams View - New construction, two story home located in growing neighborhood! Upper Level: kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and balcony with a great Mt. Adams view! Lower Level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath.
1107 Montello Ave.
1107 Montello Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 Montello Ave. Available 06/30/20 APPLICATION PENDING Duplex for Rent - Downtown Hood River - 2 bedroom,1 bath duplex for rent, located in a great neighborhood close to the hospital, schools and shopping. Attached 1 car garage, large yard.
1706 Avalon Way #20
1706 Avalon Dr, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Mountain View Condo #20 for Rent - Mountain View Condos, Unit #20. Prime location with a beautiful Mt. Adams view and balcony off of one of the two bedrooms. Two bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Hood River
318 E Steuben
318 E Steuben St, Bingen, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand New 2 Bedroom home in Bingen! - Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Bingen close to downtown shops, restaurants and the new Society Hotel! Kitchen is equip with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven.
116 Ingram Place
116 Ingram Place, White Salmon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Townhouse for Rent - White Salmon - Beautiful, 2016 townhouse located in White Salmon.
Results within 10 miles of Hood River
29 Mosier Creek Pl
29 Mosier Creek Place, Mosier, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1544 sqft
29 Mosier Creek Pl Available 06/15/20 Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.
3810 Neal Creek Road
3810 Neal Creek Road, Hood River County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
3810 Neal Creek Road Available 07/10/20 House for Rent - Small Pet Friendly - Two bedroom, two bath manufactured home for rent located in the Hood River Valley. New floors, and new deck with great Mt. Adams views! There is a barn for storage.