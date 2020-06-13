Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
708 S Drexel Street
708 South Drexel Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1116 sqft
Spacious single family home on two lots; tile and carpet flooring, W/D hookups, refrigerator, microwave oven, storage building on property. Converted garage can be a 4th bedroom or 2nd living room. Security deposit is $800.00.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Belle Pointe
1 Unit Available
2716 Lillehammer Drive
2716 Lillehammer Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2716 Lillehammer Drive in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,279
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quite & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - 12426 Hidden Run Road Edmond, Ok. 73044 Hidden Oaks Addition (From Waterloo & Broadway go approx. 4 miles North to Forrest Hills.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
401 Falling Sky
401 Falling Sky Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Faircloud
1 Unit Available
1509 Morning Star Drive
1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3471 sqft
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2293 sqft
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Chowning Heights
1 Unit Available
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
737 Red Oak Terrace
737 Red Oak Terrace, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1211 sqft
This home is conveniently located around Danforth and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
517 Winding Lane
517 Winding Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage in Edmond - Looking for an amazing home in the heart of Edmond? Here it is! This amazing and move in ready home is ready for a new tenat. A convenient location close to everything.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
6259 NW 177th Circle
6259 NW 177th Cir, Oklahoma County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath New Construction Edmond Home! *Deer Creek Schools* - This is a home that you can't miss! Located in the highly anticipated Meadow at MacArthur Park. In this home, you have 4 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Guthrie, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Guthrie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

