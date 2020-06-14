Apartment List
/
OH
/
willoughby
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Willoughby, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Willoughby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7200 Wilson Mills Rd
7200 Wilson Mills Road, Gates Mills, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2541 sqft
Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1066 E 171st St Down
1066 East 171st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Refreshed down unit by Lakeshore Boulevard - Property Id: 289408 This property is the down unit of a duplex featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21330 Morris Ave
21330 Morris Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 BR 1 Bath colonial in Euclid. Spacious kitchen with new counter top and backsplash as well as appliances included for your convenience. Livingroom has hardwood floors and a laundry room/mud complete the first floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2243 South Belvoir Blvd
2243 South Belvoir Boulevard, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1534 sqft
Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
20975 Miller Avenue
20975 Miller Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1912 sqft
Freshly renovated. New kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom with brand new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location. Won't last long! Apply for FREE here:propmanllc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
472 BABBITT RD
472 Babbitt Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1200 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Willoughby, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Willoughby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Willoughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilloughby 3 BedroomsWilloughby Apartments with BalconyWilloughby Apartments with Balcony
Willoughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GymWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with ParkingWilloughby Apartments with Parking
Willoughby Apartments with PoolWilloughby Apartments with Washer-DryerWilloughby Apartments with Washer-DryerWilloughby Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilloughby Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilloughby Pet Friendly PlacesWilloughby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWarren, OH
North Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
University of Akron Main Campus