23 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH with hardwood floors
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 35
1 of 48
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 12
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Carrollton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.