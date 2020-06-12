/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley City, OH
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
23 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
5 Units Available
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
956 Pearl
956 Pearl Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1096 sqft
Location, Location, Location and I mean close to EVERYTHING!!!!! Owner looking for someone that will treat this home like their owned and take care of it and stay for a long time.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.