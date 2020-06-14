Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

120 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
3739 Briggs Road
3739 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Cross Creek
1 Unit Available
3130 Castlebrook Avenue
3130 Castlebrook Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1542 sqft
PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. Entire house was just freshly painted. Eat in kitchen, half bath and spacious great room on the first floor.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
415 S Ogden Ave
415 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. LOOK NO FURTHER..THIS IT! NEWLY RENOVATED, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, LARGE CORNER LOT, WONDERFUL BACKYARD AND A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Southwest Hilltop
1 Unit Available
684 Wiltshire Rd
684 Wiltshire Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1529 sqft
WESTGATE Rent To Own/Land Contract.. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth 2 Story. Call 614-756-6959 READY NOW!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story, Westgate Area...

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
160 S. Ogden Ave.
160 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. WELCOME TO HILLTOP USA. RECENTLY RENOVATED, YOU WILL FIND THIS A LARGE HOME FEATURING A LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, UPDATED BATHROOM AND LARGE BEDROOMS.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tuttle
19 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tuttle
14 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tuttle
8 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Dexter Falls
12 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincoln Village, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

