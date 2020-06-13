155 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Wexford-Thornapple
1 Unit Available
5379 Cypress Chase
5379 Cypress Chase, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
792 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 2nd Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Private Patio, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Golfview Woods
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
8 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mill Run
5 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Scioto Woods
1 Unit Available
Meadowood
1248 Warble Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$633
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sweetwater
1 Unit Available
2531 Pressman Dr
2531 Pressman Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2185 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Available for July move in.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 965 D Forest Creek Drive East in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
851 Kingsford Road - A
851 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincoln Village, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincoln Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

