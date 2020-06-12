/
2 bedroom apartments
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenwood, OH
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Blue Ash
16 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
$
Oakley
8 Units Available
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$935
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
Newtown
12 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Erie Courtyard Apartments
3201 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Renovated 2 BD 2 BA - Great location near Hyde Park Square within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building and includes a one car garage. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community.
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Hyde Park
7 Units Available
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
$
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Mariemont
1 Unit Available
3871 Beech Street
3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quaint Historic Townhome - Property Id: 31687 Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors.
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
6626 BRAMBLE AVE
6626 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
CHARMING AND COZY REHABBED TWO STORY - Call this totally rehabbed two story home. New carpet, kitchen and appliances, flooring and bath. 2 car detached garage. (RLNE5823833)
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3571 Erie Avenue 1
3571 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Den - Property Id: 287773 Fabulous 1930's 2 family home. This is the first floor spacious apartment.
Oakley
1 Unit Available
4221 Brownway Ave - 6
4221 Brownway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today! · Modern finishes · Walking distance to all things Oakley! · Resident parking lot · Hardwood floors, granite countertops · 2 beds, 1 full bath · Resident laundry room 4221 Brownway Avenue |
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3736 Ashworth Drive
3736 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ready end of June. All appliances including washer and dryer. 2nd floor. Garage parking. Storage. Pool community. Excellent location. Walk to Hyde Park Country Club. Easy commute to downtown Cincinnati, shopping, dining and parks.
