63 Apartments for rent in Fairview Park, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
18970 Lorain, 12
18970 Lorain Road, Fairview Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
The Fairview Apartments is a contemporary building conveniently located just steps from the scenic Metroparks Rocky River Reservation.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.

1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 Unit Available
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
STATUS: Application pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114.

1 Unit Available
Riverside
18805 Homeway Rd
18805 Homeway Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms
Results within 5 miles of Fairview Park
3 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
25 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
3 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
2 Units Available
Rockport Square
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$630
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
Bay Village
26915 Normandy Rd
26915 Normandy Road, Bay Village, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1956 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath cape cod in the heart of Bay Village. Fully updated kitchen with solid surface counters, stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 Fully updated bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.

1 Unit Available
Cudell
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath.

1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available.

1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3565 W 127th St
3565 West 127th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,240
1500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Central AC - - 4-bedrooms, 2 baths - Hardwood floors - Has a full, partially finished basement - Finished attic - Large porch - Not Pet Friendly - No Section 8 Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18

1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family Hardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Cleveland’s West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 Unit Available
The Edge
1499 Coutant, UP 4
1499 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
The spacious 2 bedroom suite is located just steps away from all the amenities that Lakewood has to offer. This perfect location is among cafe's, coffee houses, pharmacies, grocery, gas stations, and all major highways.

1 Unit Available
Lakewood
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview Park
46 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
18 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
46 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$748
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
15 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairview Park, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

